Former Gophers quarterback and receiver Seth Green is heading back to the state of Texas for football again.

Green, who entered the transfer portal in February, announced Thursday that he is committed to Houston. He listed tight end as his position for the Cougars, who went 3-5 last season in their second year under coach Dana Holgorsen.

The 6-4, 240-pound Green also played wildcat quarterback for the Gophers and finished with 15 career rushing touchdowns. He was a heavily recruited quarterback in high school, first at East Ridge and then in Allen, Texas.

Green graduated from Minnesota with a degree in business, marketing and education. He was an Academic All Big Ten selection last year and won the team's Tony Dungy Award for character and community service in 2018 and 2019.