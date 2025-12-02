Seeking new trial for death of George Floyd, Derek Chauvin argues his rights were ‘destroyed’

Chauvin filed his first petition for postconviction relief on Nov. 23, 2024. He noted that he didn’t actually intend to litigate the issues he raised in that petition — they focused on a tumor that was discovered during Floyd’s autopsy and questioned whether Baker was influenced to rule Floyd’s death a homicide. That petition was dismissed in April by Scoggin, who noted in his order that Chauvin still had time to file another petition for postconviction relief but that many of the arguments in his first petition had already been litigated at trial. The ruling also noted that Chauvin was seeking appeals for his federal sentence.