Seeking new trial for death of George Floyd, Derek Chauvin argues his rights were ‘destroyed’

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has filed another petition for postconviction relief in Hennepin County District Court seeking to overturn his conviction of second-degree murder in the killing of George Floyd.
Chauvin argues his conviction should be vacated and he should either be given a new trial or an evidentiary hearing over what he claims was faulty medical methodology and testimony over Floyd’s cause of death, misrepresentation of Minneapolis Police Department training and faulty jury instructions.
Attorney Gregory Joseph wrote in a 71-page memorandum attached to Chauvin’s filing that “while the postconviction relief stage of many criminal cases is generally something of an afterthought, this Court is removed from the hysteria of the day and can finally look at the facts and evidence through a clear lens.”
After a 14-day trial in 2021, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Chauvin to 22½ years in prison, an upward departure from sentencing guidelines. He was also sentenced to a 20-year federal prison term for violating the civil rights of Floyd and a Black Minneapolis teen over excessive use of force during an encounter in 2017. Since then, Chauvin has pursued several appeals through Hennepin County District Court, U.S. District Court, the Minnesota Court of Appeals, the Minnesota Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court.
Those appeals have advanced several arguments, including that Chauvin wasn’t given a fair trial due to intensive pretrial media coverage over riots and civil unrest around the globe that followed Floyd’s killing; that the jury should have been sequestered during the trial; and that the trial should have been held outside of Hennepin County due to bias in the jury pool.
None of the appeals have been successful.
‘The Fall of Minneapolis’
The petition for postconviction relief was filed on Nov. 20 and references several arguments made in the popular documentary “The Fall of Minneapolis” and book “They’re Lying: The Media, the Left, and the Death of George Floyd,” both of which were produced by Liz Collin of Alpha News and heavily question Chauvin’s conviction.
The petition argues that Floyd first engaged in “a full-blown wrestling match” with Chauvin and the other officers on the scene, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane. It states that Floyd’s resistance while handcuffed led him to be restrained on the ground with Chauvin’s knee on his back and neck area.