Yuen: What ‘season’ are you? Color analysis is making a comeback.

The resurgence of seasonal color analysis can be traced to TikTok and other social media platforms. Videos of the draping sessions are entertaining, even if the average layperson can’t quite “see” what the stylist sees. AI apps promise to analyze your colors after you answer a few questions and submit a selfie. At the heart of the trend is a desire to know that we’ve been doing it wrong our whole lives, and that there may be a color out there that could free our untapped potential.