Yuen: What ‘season’ are you? Color analysis is making a comeback.

Out of all the various forms of fashion faux pas that a woman can make, perhaps the most common offense is thinking that she looks good in black.
Chances are, she does not.
“Black does not look good on everyone,” says Haley Armstrong, a personal color consultant from Edina. “It’s not a slimming color. It really washes people out in most cases. Navy blue will almost always be better.”
My mom squad of suburban middle-aged friends recently hired Armstrong to cast her trained eye on each of us. That is how I found myself seated in front of a mirror, as Armstrong draped one scarf after another of varying hues across my shoulders. Between sips of prosecco and bites of cheese, my friends, guided by Armstrong, commented on which colors complemented my natural features and which ones brought out “disharmony” and darkness under my eyes.
My friends underwent the same experiment and were crestfallen to learn that black did not suit them, nor did hot pink.
Armstrong, who runs the business ColorFixx, is part of a growing number of advisers in Minnesota and beyond hopping on the trend of seasonal color analysis. Are you a spring, summer, autumn or winter? That depends on your natural coloring — particularly your eyes, skin and hair. The theory goes: Know your season, and unlock the palette of shades that flatter you the most. Such knowledge can inform not only one’s wardrobe choices, but selections in lipstick and blush.
I’d heard others swear by this service, one calling it life-changing. A male colleague had his colors done (as a gift from his wife), and learned he was a spring. He jettisoned his black hoodies and shirts from his closet and acquired a new sense of fashion confidence.
A retro fad
Some of us might remember our own moms adapting similar principles. Seasonal color theory was popularized in 1973, thanks to the book “Color Me Beautiful” by Carole Jackson. (Color Me Beautiful is the same company that trained Armstrong.) In 1986, the Star Tribune published a story about Beauty for All Seasons, a color-consulting business based in Idaho that eventually grew to an empire of 13,000 consultants across the United States.