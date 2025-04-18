Yuen: How Minnesotans can dress a little less ‘safe’

How does one define men’s contemporary Minnesota fashion?
You may not notice a distinctive regional style here until you take a trip out of state and return home to a sea of hoodies and Carhartt tan. Brewery-merch ballcaps, jeans and Vikings sweats. A polo shirt or a quarter-zip if they want to class it up.
Denimani Livingstone is more concise. “Safe,” he tells me. “Minnesotans dress very safe.”
The 31-year-old Twin Cities clothing designer doesn’t mean to offend. Minnesotans are generally too pragmatic for trends on either coast that will evaporate by next year, so they often prioritize comfort over cutting-edge, he says.
“There’s a lot of sweatpants and sportswear and things like that, which is cool,” said Denimani, known by his first name in creative circles. “Dress however you want to dress. But also try to push yourself. We’re all individuals on the inside. Why not express that externally?”
“But, but ...” I hear myself protest, explaining why you’ll often find me looking the part of harried soccer mom, replete with fanny pack and leggings, under the firm belief that I have no use for bespoke luxury clothing.
“You’re definitely right, there aren’t too many events here that warrant a particular type of style,” he conceded. “But on the other side of that, that soccer mom fit can be a chic soccer mom fit. You can go to a soccer game in style. I’m championing people dressing like who they are, not necessarily championing them to look fly. Just be and dress yourself, and that can look interesting.”
After showcasing his garments at New York Fashion Week and original artwork at the Minneapolis Institute of Art in recent years, Denimani is unveiling his latest collection of both menswear and womenswear this weekend at a historic Summit Avenue mansion in St. Paul where he has spent the past several months as part of a creative residency. The Ghanaian-born artist, raised in Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center, talked to me about how even the most risk-averse among us can find our fashion flair.