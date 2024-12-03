Yuen: Why don’t women’s pants ever fit?

The answer turned out to be much more complex than I thought. I turned to writer Heather Radke, contributing editor to Radiolab and author of the book “Butts: A Backstory.” As the title suggests, the book is a history of the butt. But it also explores how our notion of the ideal female backside has evolved over time, and how forces larger than us — including racial and gender dynamics — have shaped the ideal and affect how we feel about our bodies in a store fitting room.