Souhan: Ahead of 3M Open, golf’s top star poses interesting questions about meaning of winning

This week’s 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine won’t feature Scottie Scheffler, the world’s best player, who won the British Open on Sunday.
The 3M Open won’t feature players from the LIV Tour.
I’ll take that tradeoff.
The 3M won’t be dominated by the world’s best golfer, but then again, Minnesota’s only PGA Tour event won’t need to supply observers with Pepto-Bismol.
Scheffler won his fourth major championship Sunday at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. He has this in common with the 3M field: He did not take Saudi money and did not risk losing his competitive edge while playing in LIV’s silly events.
Non-LIV players have won the last five majors. At this year’s British Open, the highest finisher from the LIV Tour was Bryson DeChambeau, who tied for 10th place but was never in contention. He was the only LIV player to finish in the top 15. The 3M field had two players in the top six — Chris Gotterup and 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark. Clark is one of six major champions in the 3M field.
If nothing else, the 3M offers an opportunity to ask a diverse, international group of golfers the following question:
How do you beat someone who is as talented and grounded as Scheffler?