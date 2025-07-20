Souhan: Ahead of 3M Open, golf’s top star poses interesting questions about meaning of winning

Non-LIV players have won the last five majors. At this year’s British Open, the highest finisher from the LIV Tour was Bryson DeChambeau, who tied for 10th place but was never in contention. He was the only LIV player to finish in the top 15. The 3M field had two players in the top six — Chris Gotterup and 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark. Clark is one of six major champions in the 3M field.