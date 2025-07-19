Sports

The PGA Tour’s 3M Open: What you need to know

The Twin Cities tournament will be played for the seventh time this week.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 19, 2025 at 5:49PM
The 3M Open will be played at TPC Twin Cities for the seventh time. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

3M Open

Where: TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN

When: July 21-27

The course: Par 71, 7,431 yards

About the event: The PGA Tour is back for a seventh year, two weeks before the FedExCup playoffs. It’s the only one held in Minnesota after a PGA Tour event was held in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area 1930-1969.

Tournament details: There will be 72 holes of stroke play, from Thursday’s first round to Sunday’s final round. The 156-player field will be cut to the low 60 scores and ties for the Saturday and Sunday rounds.

Purse: $8.4 million. First place $1,512,000

Defending champion: Jhonattan Vegas won his fourth PGA Tour title — his first since 2017 — by making a 3-foot birdie putt on the 72nd and final hole to finish at 17-under 267. He beat tour rookie Max Greyserman by one shot. Vegas, from Venezuela, was the 3M Open’s first international winner and the first to finish first and second in the 3M Open.

Parking: General parking is Lot 2, 1985 105th Ave. NE, Blaine

Tickets: For information on grounds tickets, fans passes and hospitality for the STILLY Park Deck and Bell Bank Champions Club, see 3MOpen.com.

Concert: Country music star Lee Brice will perform after Saturday’s third round, beginning at about 6 p.m. All Saturday ticket holders can attend the concert.

Other special days: Golf 4 All Day including 500 youth interacting with former athletes Tuesday, Folds of Honor Friday and Family Day on Sunday.

Related Coverage

Sports

Adam Scott enters 3M Open as final field list is announced

Sports

3M extends title sponsorship of PGA Tour event in Blaine through 2030
about the writer

about the writer

Jerry Zgoda

Reporter

Jerry Zgoda covers Minnesota United FC and Major League Soccer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Sports

See More

Twins

Neal: You know who is the Twins’ MVP. You won't guess who stands second on this columnist’s list.

Staff headshot
La Velle E. Neal III
card image

Kody Clemens, who is showing power he’s not shown before, is No. 2 to Byron Buxton’s emphatic No. 1.

Sports

The PGA Tour’s 3M Open: What you need to know

card image

Twins

Reusse: Figuratively — literally for some — the power went out on the MLB All-Star Game swing-off

Staff headshot
Patrick Reusse
card image