The PGA Tour’s 3M Open: What you need to know

3M Open
Where: TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN
When: July 21-27
The course: Par 71, 7,431 yards
About the event: The PGA Tour is back for a seventh year, two weeks before the FedExCup playoffs. It’s the only one held in Minnesota after a PGA Tour event was held in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area 1930-1969.
Tournament details: There will be 72 holes of stroke play, from Thursday’s first round to Sunday’s final round. The 156-player field will be cut to the low 60 scores and ties for the Saturday and Sunday rounds.
Purse: $8.4 million. First place $1,512,000
Defending champion: Jhonattan Vegas won his fourth PGA Tour title — his first since 2017 — by making a 3-foot birdie putt on the 72nd and final hole to finish at 17-under 267. He beat tour rookie Max Greyserman by one shot. Vegas, from Venezuela, was the 3M Open’s first international winner and the first to finish first and second in the 3M Open.
Parking: General parking is Lot 2, 1985 105th Ave. NE, Blaine