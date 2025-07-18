Adam Scott enters 3M Open as final field list is announced

Done with his work early after failing to make Friday’s British Open 36-hole cut, former world No. 1 player and 2013 Masters champ Adam Scott is headed to Minnesota for next week’s 3M Open in Blaine.
Scott is 87th in this week’s FedEx Cup playoffs standings and needs to reach 70th or higher in the final two weeks of the PGA Tour’s regular season to qualify for the playoffs’ first event, the St. Jude Classic in Memphis.
The 2019 U.S. Open champion, Gary Woodland, also is the 3M Open field of 156-players, which was finalized Friday afternoon. The 72-hole stroke play tournament begins Thursday at TPC Twin Cities. Woodland is 78th on this week’s FedExCup standings.
Two-time major winner Zach Johnson, including a British Open at St. Andrews, missed Friday’s cut at Royal Portrush as well. He had previously committed to play in Blaine, one state away from his home state of Iowa.
World No. 45 Tony Finau leads a list of former 3M Open champions returning to TPC Twin Cities.
Former Spring Lake Park golfer Troy Merritt was given a sponsor’s exemption to play next week.
The 2023 U.S. Open champ Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Webb Simpson and Max Homa previously committed to the 3M Open and were on the finalized list on Friday.
Among those added late was Kevin Kisner. NBC’s pick to be lead golf analyst this season has played a limited schedule when he’s not in the booth, as he is this weekend in Northern Ireland. Kisner, a four-time winner on the PGA Tour and runner-up at the 2018 British Open, has made just two cuts this season in 14 events played.