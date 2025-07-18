Adam Scott enters 3M Open as final field list is announced

Sports

Former Masters champion Adam Scott helps fill out final 3M Open field

The 2025 3M Open begins Thursday in Blaine with a handful of familiar names set to tee off.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 18, 2025 at 11:37PM
Adam Scott watches his shot on the 15th tee during the second round of the BMW Championship
2013 Masters winner Adam Scott is a late add to this year's 3M Open field, held July 24-27 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine. (Associated Press/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Done with his work early after failing to make Friday’s British Open 36-hole cut, former world No. 1 player and 2013 Masters champ Adam Scott is headed to Minnesota for next week’s 3M Open in Blaine.

Scott is 87th in this week’s FedEx Cup playoffs standings and needs to reach 70th or higher in the final two weeks of the PGA Tour’s regular season to qualify for the playoffs’ first event, the St. Jude Classic in Memphis.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion, Gary Woodland, also is the 3M Open field of 156-players, which was finalized Friday afternoon. The 72-hole stroke play tournament begins Thursday at TPC Twin Cities. Woodland is 78th on this week’s FedExCup standings.

Two-time major winner Zach Johnson, including a British Open at St. Andrews, missed Friday’s cut at Royal Portrush as well. He had previously committed to play in Blaine, one state away from his home state of Iowa.

World No. 45 Tony Finau leads a list of former 3M Open champions returning to TPC Twin Cities.

Former Spring Lake Park golfer Troy Merritt was given a sponsor’s exemption to play next week.

The 2023 U.S. Open champ Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Webb Simpson and Max Homa previously committed to the 3M Open and were on the finalized list on Friday.

Among those added late was Kevin Kisner. NBC’s pick to be lead golf analyst this season has played a limited schedule when he’s not in the booth, as he is this weekend in Northern Ireland. Kisner, a four-time winner on the PGA Tour and runner-up at the 2018 British Open, has made just two cuts this season in 14 events played.

about the writer

about the writer

Jerry Zgoda

Reporter

Jerry Zgoda covers Minnesota United FC and Major League Soccer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Adam Scott enters 3M Open as final field list is announced

Adam Scott watches his shot on the 15th tee during the second round of the BMW Championship

The 2025 3M Open begins Thursday in Blaine with Adam Scott, Sam Burns and Tony Finau among notables set to tee off.

Loons

Neal: A transfer window is about to open, and Minnesota United needs help.

Staff headshot
La Velle E. Neal III
card image

Lynx

Inside the Lynx’s All-Star weekend: Coach Reeve’s favorite meal, a 72-hour Twitch takeover and CBA negotiations

card image