3M extends title sponsorship of PGA Tour event in Blaine through 2030
The 3M Open has been an annual event on the July calendar at TPC Twin Cities since 2019.
The Tour and Maplewood-based 3M will extend the company’s title sponsorship starting in 2026 through 2030, the PGA Tour is announcing Monday morning.
3M has been a partner of the PGA Tour tournament since the first 3M Open was played at TPC Twin Cities in 2019. That was the first year in an original seven-year deal that brought a PGA Tour event back to Minnesota for the first time since the 1960s.
The 3M Open has been played in Blaine since then, including the 2020 event played in a COVID-19 pandemic without fans in attendance.
It succeeded the 3M Championship, a PGA Tour Championships tournament held for 26 years, starting in 1993 and played at TPC Twin Cities since 2001.
The 3M Open was played that first year over Fourth of July weekend and won by rookie Matthew Wolff in a suspenseful finish over rising star Bryson DeChambeau and college sensation Collin Morikawa.
The tournament’s date moved thereafter to July and the week after the British Open on the tour schedule.
It will be held July 24-27 this summer, with 2024 champion Jhonattan Vegas, a one-shot winner, expected to defend his title. It will be televised on CBS/Paramount+, Golf Channel, ESPN+ and distributed internationally by the tour as well.
In between victories by Wolff and Vegas, Michael Thompson won in 2020, Cameron Champ in 2021, Tony Finau in 2022 and Lee Hodges in 2023.
The extension will end in 2030, a year after the PGA of America’s Ryder Cup returns to Hazeltine and the USGA’s Women’s Open goes back to Interlachen Country Club in Edina for the 100th anniversary of the great amateur Bobby Jones’ U.S. Open victory there.
