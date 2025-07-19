Where does the 3M Open fit in golf’s landscape?

The PGA Tour’s 3M Open returns to TPC Twin Cities in Blaine this week for the seventh time, and the first time since it extended its title sponsor last winter for the next five years.
So much has changed on the golf landscape since the Twin Cities said goodbye to a PGA Tour Champions event after 26 years and welcomed the PGA Tour back in 2019 after 50-some years gone.
The Saudi-backed upstart LIV Golf league debuted in 2022, luring some of the PGA Tour’s big stars with, according to reports, a total investment that’s now approaching $5 billion. Among those who jumped leagues for as much as $300 million each include Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Sergio García and Patrick Reed.
The PGA Tour, to compete with LIV Golf, remade its season by elevating eight “signature” events that have smaller fields and big prize money. Those eight include the season-opening Sentry in Hawaii and the Pebble Beach Pro-Am as well as the Players Championship, the Memorial and Arnold Palmer Invitational.
The signature events are intended to feature the tour’s biggest stars competing against each other more often beyond the four major championships.
That leaves the 3M Open and other non-major and non-signature events seeking to fill 156-player fields.
The 3M Open has other factors that impact its strength of field every year, such as an annual schedule slot that’s the week after the British Open overseas, with all its travel challenges. The inaugural 3M Open in 2019 was held over the July 4th weekend, a challenging time to attract spectators.
3M Open organizers no longer charter a flight to get British Open participants back to the U.S. on Sunday night before the tournament because of rising costs in everything. But they do pamper players, their families and their caddies once they arrive on site with dinners, a caddie lounge and activities for players’ children.