The mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared Monday to be “Ruth Bader Ginsburg Day” in the memory of the Supreme Court justice who died last week.

The trailblazing liberal justice died Friday from pancreatic cancer at age 87.

The joint proclamation from mayors Jacob Frey of Minneapolis and Melvin Carter of St. Paul said the justice “inspired lawyers, elected leaders and residents on a scale unmatched by any Supreme Court justice in modern history, as evidenced by the universal recognition of her initials, ‘RBG.’ ”

It went on to praise her rulings and votes while on the nation’s highest court on behalf of gender equity, voting and housing rights, and racial justice.

On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz ordered the immediate flying of all U.S. and Minnesota flags at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the state until sunset on the day of Ginsburg’s funeral. The governor encouraged individuals, businesses and other organizations to do the same.