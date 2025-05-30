Rural Minnesota doctors find patients open to off-site gun storage as suicide prevention

Minnesota doctors who suspect mental health issues are present in patients’ homes are hoping to talk more with gun owners about a little-known option: secure storage of firearms at off-site facilities to keep them away from people at risk for suicide.
Doctors at four outstate clinics tested these conversations and found 91% of patients didn’t know they could temporarily store firearms off-site. But other states have used this approach to try to reduce suicides.
While guns can be a dicey topic to broach in a clinic, the doctors found owners open to discussing safe storage, especially if they had recently had thoughts of self-harm or loved ones at risk for suicide, said Juliana Milhofer, public health and policy engagement manager for the Minnesota Medical Association.
“We came into this thinking this is a very taboo topic, that there are a lot of gun owners in rural Minnesota who won’t want to talk about this,” Milhofer said. “That was an urban myth.”
The trade group for the state’s doctors is co-leading the safe storage publicity campaign, along with the advocacy group Protect Minnesota and other medical organizations. They recently debuted an online map of storage sites across Minnesota, and will soon publish the results of the counseling efforts at clinics in Albany, International Falls, St. Cloud and Staples.
The map is only a partial listing, concentrating on secure storage options near the four clinics, including police departments in Albany, Howard Lake, Long Prairie and Motley, and local pawn shops, self-storage facilities and gun ranges.
The results from the initial four clinics were promising enough that the medical association is seeking more doctors who will take part in one-hour training on safe storage counseling and then provide the map and options to patients.
“We need more doctors to be part of this work,” Milhofer said.