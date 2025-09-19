Robbinsdale school closures loom as district confronts financial crisis

The group tasked with reimagining the future of the cash-strapped Robbinsdale school district gathered in a middle school this spring, poring over data showing the steep costs of repairing crumbling, under-enrolled buildings with “Star Wars”-themed names.
“Chewbacca Elementary,” for example, needs more than $3 million in maintenance over the next decade. And it’s serving just two-thirds of the students it has room for. The stats for “Skywalker Elementary” aren’t much better.
While the silly names were pseudonyms assigned to eliminate bias and emotion, the data is real and sobering, underscoring the need to right-size the struggling northwest metro school district.
On Tuesday, board members will hear for the first time the recommendations drafted by a team of 46 people in an effort called Reimagine Rdale, which has held a series of marathon meetings over the course of the last nine months.
Their lofty, five-year vision for the district’s 10,000 students will likely include school closures because of a hard truth: Robbinsdale is on a fast track toward insolvency. The district’s financial crisis was also hastened by a $20 million budgeting error uncovered last year.
“We’re kind of the most dramatic situation right now, but we can also be a model for other districts having struggles,” said Joan Evans, a longtime resident of the district and member of the Vision 2030 team. “We’re at that precipice to decide.”
By January, administrators must submit a state-required debt plan, forcing tough and rapid decisions about school closures and consolidations. But those choices will require a sign-off from a school board plagued with dysfunction. At least two board members have said they feel shut out of the district transformation process so far.
Robbinsdale enrollment declines
Schools across the state are grappling with budget shortfalls as enrollment continues to drop and operating costs rise. One-time pandemic relief funds buoyed budgets in recent years, but that money is gone.