Robbinsdale school closures loom as district confronts financial crisis

Staloch, who recently received a 10% performance incentive on top of her $250,000 salary, is the district’s sixth superintendent in a decade. The chief financial role has seen even more turnover. Staloch hired Kristen Hoheisel for the position in August 2024. By that fall, Hoheisel realized millions in compensatory revenue had been double-counted. The two women held a town hall last November to discuss the budget error with the community.