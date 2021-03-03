Cutting tight end Kyle Rudolph on Tuesday was the beginning of what general manager Rick Spielman anticipates as roughly two weeks of "tough business decisions" to get under the salary cap before the 2021 league year begins March 17.

The Vikings are among about one-third of NFL front offices, according to OverTheCap.com, with current salary cap commitments projected to be over the $180 million floor. While the official 2021 salary cap has not yet been set by the NFL and its players union, Spielman said he has a handful of roadmaps to get under whatever is the final number. Last year's cap was $198.2 million.

"We're going to have to be very creative this year," Spielman said. "We're going to have to make a lot of tough business decisions. That process is getting started this week and next week."

More cuts, pay reductions and extensions have been discussed internally. Spielman dodged questions Wednesday about specific players, but it appears unlikely the Vikings will retain top free agents in safety Anthony Harris and linebacker Eric Wilson, and may have to shed more veterans for cap space with defensive tackle Shamar Stephen, kicker Dan Bailey and punter Britton Colquitt likely candidates.

Spielman said the Vikings have already began talks with player reps, which have to be held via videoconference or phone calls as opposed to the typical steak dinners at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, which was canceled this year amid the pandemic.

"We're going through that process right now," Spielman said. "We've kind of laid out a preliminary plan, just like if we were going to the combine and we have preliminary talks with agents like whether they're extensions, whether they're a reduction in pay or just an outright waive. There are a lot of decisions that have not been made yet."