Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look at the Twins. With Tuesday's trade deadline approaching quickly, the organization seems stuck in a strange spot: Leading a weak AL Central, but having seen that lead dwindle; lacking enough depth in the minor leagues to make a major move; and perhaps not being good or bad enough to warrant a big move at all. So what will happen?

Plus Reusse and Rand talk about Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's recent comments about Kirk Cousins, and the team's paranoia about fans recording video at practice. And a tribute to Bill Russell, the Celtics legend who died Sunday at age 88.

