Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look at a very busy weekend in sports. Topics covered:
- Byron Buxton's seven-year, $100 million extension with the Twins. While Reusse and Rand agreed it needed to happen, Reusse has a message for Buxton: Now you need to play.
- The Vikings were run over by the 49ers, though they made enough plays to keep the game close. Defensive shortcomings told the real story, though blaming Kirk Cousins is more fashionable.
- The Gophers beat Wisconsin for just the second time since 2003, and they would have had more than just a trophy (and big win) had Nebraska defeated Iowa. Still, it turned what would have been a disappointing season into a good one.
- The Wolves had a big win in Philadelphia. Ryan Hartman can't stop scoring, which is a good thing for the Wild. And Reusse witnessed perhaps the biggest win of all in Edina.
Reusse on Buxton's deal, Vikings losing and never, ever doubting Fleck
Columnist Patrick Reusse joins Michael Rand on the Daily Delivery to chew through a big weekend in Minnesota sports, highlighted by the Gophers beating the Badgers and a deal for Byron Buxton.
