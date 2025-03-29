The huge arena with the massive circular roof was familiar to nearly all Minnesotans beyond the age of reason because of the three days in late March when it would hold the state basketball tournament.
Boys. One class. The State Tourney. Champions of eight regions chosen geographically and not by population across our borders of straight lines and jagged edges.
This was the 1950s and as a kid in Williams Arena, you would look at that massive west wall continuing to rise well above the nose-bleed bleachers and say:
“I wonder if there’s anything behind there.”
And perhaps in 1957, when my father had scrounged seats almost in the middle of the Red Wing band, and the Wingers were losing to Minneapolis Roosevelt in the title game, someone had the answer:
“There’s a hockey arena behind the wall. That’s where the Gophers play.”
You had seen the reports on the Gophers playing hockey games with Colorado College and Michigan Tech and North Dakota and wondered again:
“Those schools aren’t in the Big Ten. Why are the Gophers always playing them?”