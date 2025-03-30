Western Michigan, Boston University advance to Frozen Four

Tim Washe scored the go-ahead goal 2:47 into the third period and the Western Michigan men’s hockey team clinched a spot in the Frozen Four for the first time, beating Massachusetts 2-1 in the Fargo Regional final Saturday.
Western Michigan (32-7-1) scored both its goals after UMass’ Aydar Suniev, who scored the winning goal to beat the Gophers in overtime on Thursday night, was called for a game misconduct for hitting Alex Bump from behind with 1:47 left in the second period. Only 22 seconds later, the Broncos’ Liam Valente tied the score at 1-1.
The five-minute power play carried into the third period, and Washe put Western Michigan up on a tip-in.
Hampton Slukynsky (Warroad) made 28 saves for Western Michigan, which beat Minnesota State Mankato 2-1 in two overtimes Thursday. The Broncos were 1-9 in NCAA tournament play before this season, the lone victory coming in 2022.
Dans Locmelis scored in the first period for UMass (21-13-5).
Toledo Regional final: Boston University 3, Cornell 2
Quinn Hutson scored 6:25 into overtime to lift the Boston University to a 3-2 victory over Cornell for the Toledo Regional championship, giving the Terriers their third Frozen Four appearance in a row.
Mikhail Yegorov made 37 saves, and Quinn Hutson and brother Cole Hutson each had a goal and an assist for BU (23-13-2). Cole Hutson’s power-play goal 34 seconds into the third period put the Terriers ahead 2-1, but Jack O’Leary tied it for the Big Red (19-11-6) with 5:30 remaining in regulation.
Ian Shane stopped 40 shots for Cornell, which stunned Big Ten champion Michigan State 4-3 on Thursday by scoring with 10 seconds left in the game.