Western Michigan, Boston University advance to Frozen Four

Western Michigan is making the Frozen Four for the first time in program history; Boston University is making its 25th trip and third in a row.

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 30, 2025 at 4:20PM
Tim Washe scored the go-ahead goal 2:47 into the third period and the Western Michigan men’s hockey team clinched a spot in the Frozen Four for the first time, beating Massachusetts 2-1 in the Fargo Regional final Saturday.

Western Michigan (32-7-1) scored both its goals after UMass’ Aydar Suniev, who scored the winning goal to beat the Gophers in overtime on Thursday night, was called for a game misconduct for hitting Alex Bump from behind with 1:47 left in the second period. Only 22 seconds later, the Broncos’ Liam Valente tied the score at 1-1.

The five-minute power play carried into the third period, and Washe put Western Michigan up on a tip-in.

Hampton Slukynsky (Warroad) made 28 saves for Western Michigan, which beat Minnesota State Mankato 2-1 in two overtimes Thursday. The Broncos were 1-9 in NCAA tournament play before this season, the lone victory coming in 2022.

Dans Locmelis scored in the first period for UMass (21-13-5).

Toledo Regional final: Boston University 3, Cornell 2

Quinn Hutson scored 6:25 into overtime to lift the Boston University to a 3-2 victory over Cornell for the Toledo Regional championship, giving the Terriers their third Frozen Four appearance in a row.

Mikhail Yegorov made 37 saves, and Quinn Hutson and brother Cole Hutson each had a goal and an assist for BU (23-13-2). Cole Hutson’s power-play goal 34 seconds into the third period put the Terriers ahead 2-1, but Jack O’Leary tied it for the Big Red (19-11-6) with 5:30 remaining in regulation.

Ian Shane stopped 40 shots for Cornell, which stunned Big Ten champion Michigan State 4-3 on Thursday by scoring with 10 seconds left in the game.

BU will be playing in its 25th Frozen Four overall, good for third all-time, three behind leader Michigan’s 28.

North Dakota promotes Jackson

North Dakota announced that Dane Jackson will be promoted to head coach after serving on the staff since 2006. Jackson was associate head coach for 10 seasons under Brad Berry, who was fired on Sunday.

