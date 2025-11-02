Opinion | Summer I-94 closures made traffic worse. We should still get rid of the highway.

MnDOT’s failure to plan ahead resulted in much of the I-94 traffic this summer moving to local roads. Neighborhoods at rush hour went from being relatively calm to chaotic and unnerving. I’ve heard from neighbors along these corridors how this summer’s traffic made them reconsider their support of the I-94 removal. I understand — no one wants to be exposed to excessive noise and air pollution. The reality is that communities along I-94 (which are predominantly BIPOC and low-income) are chronically exposed to significantly more pollution. This summer’s traffic dispersion forced many of us to experience first-hand how bad it feels to have so many cars rush past our homes every day. If anything, this shared experience should only make us question the status quo of I-94 more deeply.