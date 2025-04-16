Brehm: Does construction season in Minnesota really have to be this miserable?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
In a column last month, I urged that state workers be called back into the office to bring a boost of vibrancy to desolate downtown St. Paul. And Gov. Tim Walz did that the very day after my article was printed. While I’d like to credit the positive move to my writing, these days my gubernatorial influence is likely at a nadir, and I suspect that Walz had been preparing the move for months. A good decision is a good decision, and he deserves credit for it.
But “what thou giveth thou taketh away,” and just a few weeks later the Capital City suffered another setback in its hopes for a renaissance. The Minnesota Department of Transportation shut down the entire westbound portion of Interstate 94 between St. Paul and Minneapolis, cutting one of the Twin Cities’ busiest arteries (which accommodates about 167,000 vehicles per day) in half.
The resulting congestion has been horrific. During rush hour, it can now take commuters up to an hour just to get to Minneapolis or St. Paul from the other. And at all times, even on weekends, traffic is at a standstill in the construction zone, with unpredictable driving delays. There is no alternative route, other than city streets, which MnDOT has urged drivers not to use and presents dangers to both drivers and residents.
The shutdown has essentially made St. Paul a no-go zone for anyone west of the Mississippi River. It’s just not worth so much extra driving time for most people to visit us over here. That’s not good news for a downtown area and local businesses that desperately need to attract visitors from its sister city and her suburbs. A midweek Saints game for a Minneapolitan? Fuhgeddaboudit. Weekday anniversary dinner at Meritage for a 952-area code couple? Unlikely.
While the I-94 closure is technically temporary, it won’t exactly be short-lived either. The lanes will not fully reopen until November.
Listen, I get it. Minnesota’s wintry climate means that the window to do work on our roads is a narrow one. And having above-average infrastructure, which Minnesota does, means our bridges and highways must get closed from time to time for maintenance. And some inconvenience and traffic just come with living in a big city.