Brehm: Does construction season in Minnesota really have to be this miserable?

While I am no highway engineer, the sheer number of freeway construction projects across the metro this summer seems staggering. Large portions of I-494 and I-35W will be closed, which seems now to be an atrocious annual summertime tradition here. A good stretch of I-394 will be blocked off as well. Traffic is going to be nightmarish. Why not devote more of MnDOT’s resources to fewer projects at a time to finish them more quickly before moving onto other ones, that way keeping severe congestion isolated and brief? There just has to be a better way to do this than shutting down every thoroughfare in the Twin Cities from Easter until the snow falls. Every. Single. Year.