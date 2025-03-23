An unserious St. Paul City Council fiddles while downtown crumbles

It is my care and commitment to the city that has me so concerned with the state of things here these days. In 2020, I warned my fellow residents in an opinion piece for the Pioneer Press that St. Paul was “headed in the wrong direction.” Sadly, five years later, the decline has only accelerated. Who could have imagined things would get so bad that Lunds & Byerlys would have to close the one remaining grocery store in downtown St. Paul? Or that the charming and once-vibrant Mears Park area is now nearly restaurantless and an ominous place to be after dark? Or that the 16-story Alliance Bank Center would have its power shut off and tenants evicted with hours’ notice? Downtown St. Paul is in a doom loop, evident to anyone who has visited its desolate streets recently, and needs bold leadership to pull it out.