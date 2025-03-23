An unserious St. Paul City Council fiddles while downtown crumbles

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Unlike most of my neighbors, I am not a native St. Paulite. I moved to the city in 2018, never having imagined I’d ever live east of the Mississippi River. Later in life, I grew an appetite to try new things. I converted to Catholicism. I found recovery. And I relocated to a place I had only known as a kid from field trips to the Science Museum and State Capitol.
It was an easy transition; the city’s beautiful tree-lined boulevards, historical architecture and warm and diverse communities drew me in and have kept me planted here ever since. Even though I work in Wayzata, the long commute is worth it. I like coming home to St. Paul.
It is my care and commitment to the city that has me so concerned with the state of things here these days. In 2020, I warned my fellow residents in an opinion piece for the Pioneer Press that St. Paul was “headed in the wrong direction.” Sadly, five years later, the decline has only accelerated. Who could have imagined things would get so bad that Lunds & Byerlys would have to close the one remaining grocery store in downtown St. Paul? Or that the charming and once-vibrant Mears Park area is now nearly restaurantless and an ominous place to be after dark? Or that the 16-story Alliance Bank Center would have its power shut off and tenants evicted with hours’ notice? Downtown St. Paul is in a doom loop, evident to anyone who has visited its desolate streets recently, and needs bold leadership to pull it out.
Sadly, our City Council has not proven capable of that kind of forward-thinking leadership and instead remains infatuated with national progressive political issues it has no business in. Last week, in a unanimous vote, council members, taking cues from far-left Macalester College students, passed a resolution urging Congress to enact the “Green New Deal.” Of course, the move is foolish from a policy position, as that radical proposal, which has a price tag of around $93 trillion, is a senseless piece of legislation that thankfully has no chance of ever becoming law, particularly these days. But, more outrageously, with all the troubles St. Paul is facing, why is the council distracting itself with meaningless political showboating?
Instead of taking direction from untested college students who know nothing about running a city, the St. Paul City Council should listen to a former Chicago mayor and prominent Democrat, Rahm Emanuel, who ran his city well. “Safe streets, strong schools, stable finances,” he said recently. “Focus on those three things and your city’s going to be fine.” Amen. Making a city run well isn’t easy. But it’s also not all that complicated.
St. Paul council members should also heed the advice of one of their former colleagues, Jane Prince, who represented Ward 7 until 2023. A lifelong Democrat, she’s tested and knows her stuff and has some serious ideas about what needs to be done to rescue downtown St. Paul.