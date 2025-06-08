Readers Write: Trump and Musk fight, Truth Social, trans athletes, Alpha News, Burl Gilyard

I read the brief piece on Gov. Tim Walz’s defense of trans males in sports (“Walz backs trans kids as Democrats grapple with bans,” June 5) with great frustration. I hate the way issues around trans folks, and particularly trans youth, have been strategically hijacked by transphobes on the right. I am a parent to a trans young adult, and I am also a pastor, an elected official and an avid sports fan who will fight to the death for trans rights, but who will also confess that I think we need to have a more honest conversation about trans males in sports. But that’s not what this is about. This is the right’s strategy (an unfortunately effective one) to hijack the conversation to demonize or at least marginalize trans youth. It’s an ugly, destructive red herring. Let’s have the conversation about sports, but it is secondary to the broader conversation we need to have around protecting trans rights in general, and particularly trans rights for our young people. There are a lot of myths, a lot of lies and a lot of abject misunderstanding out there around our trans youth, gender affirming care and what our trans youth need in regard to gender dysphoria. Let’s not bite the red herring bait of the right on this.