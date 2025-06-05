Brehm: Alpha News deserves respect from its competitors

My first gig after graduating from college was working as U.S. Sen. Norm Coleman’s press secretary in Washington. While I dealt mostly with large legacy media organizations in that role, there was an upstart little Minnesota blog called Power Line that reached out to me from time to time, too. That kind of news medium was a new thing then, but it seemed important, and I treated them the same way as any other reporter. That turned out to be prescient, as it was Power Line that revealed falsity in a major “60 Minutes” segment on President George W. Bush that ultimately led to Dan Rather’s resignation from the CBS anchor chair. I learned then that even new little outlets can do big things. Alpha News is no different and is worthy of being read and respected.