Brehm: Alpha News deserves respect from its competitors

It’s not an easy time to be a legacy media outlet in the United States. According to Gallup, the amount of trust Americans maintain in our mainstream news organizations is at the lowest levels ever recorded. In the 1970s, right around 75% of the people in this country trusted the “mass media — newspapers, TV and radio” either “a great deal” or “a fair amount.” That percentage has now essentially flipped, with 69% of Americans now declaring that they either do “not [trust the media] very much” or have no confidence in it whatsoever.
The amount of enmity and suspicion that exists today toward major U.S. news sources is not just a bad thing for reporters and publishers; it’s not good for our republic. The American founders viewed the press as a vital source of accountability for their new government. As Thomas Jefferson wrote: “The basis of our governments being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right; and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.” Hear! Hear!
One way to restore more credibility between the American public and the press is for members of the media to ditch the too-common condescension they sometimes direct toward new alternative sources of news. All journalists should welcome intrepid reporting, no matter in what form and where from, that tests one another’s work and challenges accepted narratives with new data. Nothing grows trust more than accountability from competitors.
Some of that condescension unfortunately showed up in the Minnesota Star Tribune’s recent coverage of the fifth anniversary of the tragic death of George Floyd. While a news organization should defend — with vigor — its objective assessment of historical events, deriding the upstart conservative media outlet Alpha News and its reporter Liz Collin, as the Star Tribune did in its special edition that day, was both unhelpful and unfair. Alpha News is a significant media organization that regularly breaks important news, particularly on crime and fraud. And Collin is a smart, multi-Emmy-Award-winning reporter deserving of respect, even if one disagrees with her takes.
Let me be clear: I think Derek Chauvin belongs behind bars. His contemptible conduct on May 25, 2020, was unquestionably criminal. But is it damnable that Alpha News examined the facts of this historic case and based on its own investigations, challenged certain aspects of the government’s official findings in a public forum? Healthy media should encourage scrutiny and outside inquiries, even when the outcome may not fall in line with consensus.
While I strongly believe that the Star Tribune and other veteran Minnesota news organizations must continue to play a critical role in the state’s civic life, Alpha News should too. As WCCO Radio’s Jason DeRusha said of Alpha News recently on his show, “They do some serious work.” Certainly so.