Readers Write: Texas floods, climate change, security at the Capitol

A July 9 letter blames the Trump administration and takes a cheap shot at devout Christians in his untimely and unreasonable opinion on the Texas flood tragedy. News reveals proper and timely warnings were issued and a confluence of environmental events occurred in an unpredictable way to create a flooding beyond the capabilities of forecasting. This excerpt from an NBC story explains: “While existing weather models can forecast flash flooding in advance, even the best models struggle to represent internal storm structure and to predict where, within a few miles, the hardest rainfall will strike. ...
“While National Weather Service forecasters had warned broadly about flash flooding, meteorologists and forecasting experts said the best weather models could not predict precisely where the most intense rainfall would fall, or that the deluge would stall out over a flood-prone basin.”
The letter writer’s attack on Christians’ belief in God during these trying times makes no sense as prayer, demonstrations of love and help from many Christians and Christian organizations are aiding in the cleanup, search and rescue.
As a firm believer that God and his son, Jesus, are real, I ask the writer to look at the historical empirical proof that Jesus lived on earth, was crucified and rose again from many sources not associated with the Christian church. These in addition to the Bible give evidence that Christianity is based on the real God. Any realistic study of history can find these facts. Furthermore, faith in a God and the hope that it gives in a time of trial is a positive factor that should not be dismissed by nonbelievers who wish to discredit Christians and their beliefs.
Please, this tragedy is not the time to attack those who believe in God. Nor is it the time to make unfounded assumptions about the president’s actions.
George Palke, Roseville