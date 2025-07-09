Readers Write: Texas floods, climate change, security at the Capitol

So the State Capitol is thinking of installing metal detectors to improve security? (“Calls made for Capitol security boost,” July 9.) I have my own story about that. In the summer of 1984, I was studying public administration and had an internship in Sen. David Durenberger’s office. (But I never saw him.) His office was in the Hart Senate Office Building in D.C., which had some type of metal detector. I think it used X-rays. For a Christmas present, my mother had given me a briefcase so I would look professional. One day I was wearing a suit and tie, carrying my Christmas briefcase and looking, and feeling, very professional. At the entrance, a security guard stopped me and said, “We will have to check your briefcase, sir.” He put the briefcase on a conveyor belt to be X-rayed. A photograph of the briefcase’s contents appeared on a TV screen. A look of horror appeared on his face. I saw real fear in his eyes. He yelled, “It looks like a gun.” Other security appeared. The X-ray picture showed something that looked remarkably like a gun. I was bewildered. All I had in my briefcase was books, papers and my lunch. After a closer look, someone said, “That’s a banana,” and walked away. I was allowed to enter the building.