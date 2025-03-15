Readers Write: Social Security cuts, foraging, abandoning our allies

The untrue accusations made about Social Security certainly do not justify firing 7,000 people. The program is nearly 90 years old, has paid benefits for 87 years, developed a $2.8 trillion dollar surplus while dispensing benefits to about 70 million people and a convicted fraudster accuses it of fraud! Social Security has not contributed one dime to the national debt and it won’t because it is funded by the FICA dedicated tax. That tax is specifically dedicated to pay Social Security and Medicare benefits. There has never been a government appropriation for Social Security benefits — that is what DOGE does not understand.