On Ponzi schemes, broken promises and reaffirming our sacred social contract

The Social Security system is a promise to the American worker. It is a prime example of the social contract that the U.S. citizenry has with one another via our government, creating a sense of intergenerational solidarity, where we promise to take care of those before us and those after us. Social Security, unlike a Ponzi scheme, is transparent and compulsory for every American worker. Each pays into the system, and as a result, every worker gets a modest monthly payout at retirement age until death. According to AARP, in Minnesota alone, more than 1 million “retirees, people with disabilities, and their families rely on Social Security for important benefits.” From Elmore to Ely, Minnesota families have contributed to and have depended on this promise, yet many are now fearful that our government will break it at the time they need it most.