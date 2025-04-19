Readers Write: Rural politics, Sauk Centre, grant-making, Pete Hegseth

Tolkkinen says that rural folks want mining (and the unions that got them the livable wages), gun protection and fewer taxes. But just like blue states subsidize poorer red states, more taxes from metro areas of Minnesota flow to rural parts of our state. And when a large “cabin” is built on a lake in rural Minnesota, the county benefits from the property taxes. Biden’s policies that helped farmers combat climate change (cover crops, no-till methods, paying farmers for wind turbines and solar on their land) were quickly abandoned for a vote for Trump, despite his promise to re-enact tariffs that hurt them the first time. While I am willing to bring farmers into the Democratic fold (because we need to win control in 2026), I’m confident they will scatter once their issues have been fixed. They will still believe immigrants/people of color are getting a better deal than they are and that climate change is a hoax.