Readers Write: Rural politics, Sauk Centre, grant-making, Pete Hegseth

•••
In her April 13 column, “Rural politics are not a monolith,” Karen Tolkkinen correctly points out that rural Minnesota is not a solidly red as most metro area liberals like to believe, but at the same time, rural Minnesota is largely to blame for the frequent Republican control of the state Legislature and close statewide elections.
She is also correct in the list of reasons she gives for rural voters supporting Trump, but she left out one very important reason: The Democratic-Farmer-Labor party has abandoned rural Minnesota.
I was heavily involved in rural politics between 2008 and 2016, serving as a county delegate and then county DFL chair in southwestern Minnesota. What I and my fellow rural DFLers experienced was a tone-deaf approach to the concerns of greater Minnesota from the state party and a nearly complete lack of support.
We struggled to find quality candidates to run for state House and Senate seats because they knew that they would be on their own, with little to no support from St. Paul. Time and again we begged for resources, only to be told that those needed to be concentrated in “winnable” districts.
It is little wonder that farmers and other rural residents supported Trump and other GOP candidates in greater numbers, because those are the candidates whose message was amplified by their state party.
You can’t call yourself the party of farmers and laborers if you aren’t going to invest in their communities.