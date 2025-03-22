Readers Write: Minnesota state song, public health, social security

•••
Reading Sunday’s paper, I saw the story of how some state representatives at the Capitol in St. Paul are presenting a bill to add two more songs alongside the state song “Hail! Minnesota” to give the state three official songs (“More tunes worthy of Minnesota’s state song,” March 16). The two songs they want to add are Prince’s “Purple Rain” and Bob Dylan’s “Girl from the North Country.” Yep, both Prince and Dylan were Minnesotans, but as far as I can tell that’s the only connection.
“Purple Rain” doesn’t even mention Minnesota in the lyrics at all, so there’s musically no connection. Brian Setzer lives in the Twin Cities, and yet the Stray Cats' “Rock This Town” doesn’t make the list because again, there’s no musical connection. Dylan’s “North Country” doesn’t mention the state by name either, and if you look at the lyrics, they describe a location that’s dark, stormy, brutally cold and extremely snowy with howlin’ winds and frozen rivers (are you sure he’s not singing about North Dakota?). And it doesn’t paint a pretty picture of the girl either, because either she dumped him or he dumped her, and he feels sorry about the whole thing. I don’t think that’s how we as Minnesotans want others to think of our great state.
As a radio personality who developed and hosted the very popular “Minnesota Gold” radio show that featured Minnesota rock ’n’ roll bands and their music from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, please allow me to suggest a song that is more representative of all the good things our state has to offer:
In 1975 the band Northern Light from Minneapolis recorded the song “Minnesota” on Glacier Records about a man who made his way to California to escape the Minnesota winters and now deeply regrets the decision, missing the snow, fresh air, pine trees, starry skies, golden leaves, sweetness of the corn, wheat and hay, the clear blue lakes and the waters that glisten in the sun back home. He gives up on California and makes his way back to his state, Minnesota, the gateway to the soul.
Now, dear politicians in St. Paul, what song do you think best represents Minnesota? Prince with a song that doesn’t mention our incredible state at all? Dylan who writes about a dark, cold and gloomy place? Or a local group that sings proudly about how wonderful Minnesota is and how this is the place to be?
If you’re going to add a new state song to go with “Hail! Minnesota” I vote for “Minnesota” by Northern Light. Both songs sing about how amazing and great our fantastic state is, and how special we are to be Minnesotan! You can listen to “Minnesota” here.