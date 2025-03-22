Readers Write: Minnesota state song, public health, social security

“Purple Rain” doesn’t even mention Minnesota in the lyrics at all, so there’s musically no connection. Brian Setzer lives in the Twin Cities, and yet the Stray Cats' “Rock This Town” doesn’t make the list because again, there’s no musical connection. Dylan’s “North Country” doesn’t mention the state by name either, and if you look at the lyrics, they describe a location that’s dark, stormy, brutally cold and extremely snowy with howlin’ winds and frozen rivers (are you sure he’s not singing about North Dakota?). And it doesn’t paint a pretty picture of the girl either, because either she dumped him or he dumped her, and he feels sorry about the whole thing. I don’t think that’s how we as Minnesotans want others to think of our great state.