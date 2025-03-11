Prince’s sister backs bill naming ‘Purple Rain’ as a Minnesota state song

Nelson was before the Senate committee to support legislation that would name “Purple Rain,” recorded by Prince and The Revolution, as a state song of Minnesota. The title track to the movie of the same name, “Purple Rain” is among the most recognizable songs released by Prince Rogers Nelson. The bill would also name Bob Dylan’s “Girl from the North Country” as an official state song. “Hail! Minnesota” was adopted as the state song in 1945, and it serves as a school song for the University of Minnesota.