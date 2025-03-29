Readers Write: Hamline creative writing sunset, mental health treatment

•••
Thank you for publishing the March 23 story “MFA cuts stun Hamline students.” This article shed a light on a terrible situation at Hamline University. It is criminal that temporary “interim” administrators eliminated the budget of Hamline’s nationally known literary journal Water~Stone, cut funding for the master of fine arts in creative writing’s program coordinator position and plan to terminate Hamline’s nationally renowned MFA in creative writing program.
I am an alum of Hamline’s creative writing program. This was a program that changed my life, propelling me into a literary career here in Minnesota. Just this last year I received a major grant for my writing from the Minnesota State Arts Board, performed my poetry at the Ordway and had one of my poems arranged for choral performance. Over the years I have published a number of books, and founded and run many literary reading series. None of these milestones would have happened had I not been a student at Hamline’s MFA program. Our future literary creators deserve to have the opportunities that I and my peers had.
I do not understand these decisions. The award-winning journal Water~Stone is one of the most respected journals in the country, and the production of this journal by Hamline students has given them significant experiences that led many into literary careers. As a longtime curator of multiple reading series, I have noted that the vast majority of my readers who have published books and my engaged audience members were alumni of the Hamline program. Hamline’s MFA program is a beating heart in our region’s literary life.
It has been said that the reason for these decisions is a drop in enrollment. This seems disingenuous, as all academic departments across the country had drops in enrollment right after the COVID crisis when Hamline instigated a program review. On top of that, numbers of new students in the past year-and-a-half show an increase in target marks set by the interim provost that have both been met or exceeded each term.
So why are Hamline leaders doing this? Do they not care for the pursuit of knowledge? Do they not care about providing space to give many different voices a platform to be heard? Do they not care about supporting creativity and the making of art? Do they not care about the vitality of the community Hamline is a part of? Or how about the most pecuniary issue of all, do they not care about making money? Nationwide, MFAs in creative writing are extremely popular and there is a huge market for such degrees.
This program, through its journal Water~Stone and the many students who went on to become published authors, faculty, editors and literary leaders have made Hamline a name respected nationwide. These terrible decisions by “interim” administrators need to be halted forthwith and left to the permanent Hamline leadership that will soon start their jobs. To eliminate this history and end this notable legacy now will do harm to the literary life of our community and to the country.