Readers Write: Hamline creative writing sunset, mental health treatment

It really says something about a culture when a McDonald’s storefront can’t exist for longer than 20 years without a complete redesign, so I guess I’m not surprised Hamline’s leadership wants to “sunset” the oldest creative writing program in the state. Much like the recent demolition of the Hamline-Midway library, it is clear that there’s an unfounded fear in this country of hanging onto history, especially when it relates to the arts. Without Hamline’s offering of evening classes for writers who work, the remaining graduate programs are, in the case of the University of St. Thomas, either offered as master of arts degrees (which are fewer credits than an MFA and thus qualify graduates for fewer job opportunities) or, in the case of the University of Minnesota, extremely selective (at the time of my applying for the U’s program, the school only accepted two students a year, who would have to teach undergraduate classes full-time for funding). Losing this program will directly correlate to fewer writers in Minnesota receiving high-quality training, which in turn will result in fewer Minnesota authors entering the professional writing world. Clearly, though, this is of little concern to Hamline’s board and interim president, as they have fallen for one of the fatal flaws of American leadership: Out with the old and in with the new.