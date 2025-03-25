Tice: Two Minnesota literary giants demonstrated what can’t happen here, and what can

“Does truth matter — clean, cold, unfriendly truth … ? Everybody says, ‘Oh, you mustn’t tamper with the truth,’ and everybody is furious if you hint that they themselves are tampering with it … . When Martin sought to show that they certainly knew very little about the superiority of fresh air to warmth in schools, about the hygienic dangers of dirty streets, about the real danger of alcohol, about the value of face-masks in influenza epidemics, about most of the things they tub-thumped in their campaigns, [his boss] merely became angry, and Martin wanted to resign … .”