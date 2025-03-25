Tice: Two Minnesota literary giants demonstrated what can’t happen here, and what can

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
F. Scott Fitzgerald famously wrote that “there are no second acts in American lives.” But the loving attention being paid far and wide this spring to the 100th anniversary of “The Great Gatsby” confirms that Minnesota’s favorite literary son was wrong — at least about the encores that can follow creative lives.
On the other hand, not every good book gets rediscovered. As it happens, a second Minnesota writer published a major novel in 1925, one more successful than “Gatsby” at the time. The author was Sinclair Lewis, and his largely forgotten bestseller a century ago, “Arrowsmith,” which grappled with issues still urgent a century later, was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for 1925, an honor Lewis theatrically and characteristically declined.
In 1930, it was Lewis, the caustic satirist from the windswept Minnesota prairie town of Sauk Centre, not Fitzgerald, the dreamy tragedian from the posh Summit Hill district in St. Paul, who became the first American ever awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. (Lewis accepted that one.)
Over the decades Lewis’ reputation has declined, while Fitzgerald’s rose to a “greatness” almost as mysterious as his iconic title character’s. Few of the ubiquitous lists of the best-novels-ever ever fail to place Fitzgerald’s moody Jazz Age masterpiece near the top. Meanwhile, even Lewis’ more famous titles — “Main Street,” “Babbitt,” “Elmer Gantry” — which etched lasting metaphors into the American idiom, are routinely overlooked.
If these contrary posthumous fates are puzzling, so is the fact that two such influential authors arose, during what was arguably the golden decade of American letters, from the Minnesota hinterland — which both Lewis and Fitzgerald eagerly fled for more glamorous surroundings.
The cultural eminence of “The Great Gatsby” emerged only after it was given new life with a new generation through an armed services edition distributed to military personnel during World War II. Soon after it became an all-American pillar of the high school English curriculum, as it remains to this day.