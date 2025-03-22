Faculty and students surprised at Hamline proposal to sunset Minnesota’s oldest creative writing program

Faculty and students in Hamline University’s master of fine arts (MFA) program for creative writing say they’re stunned and saddened to learn of the administration’s recent proposal to phase out the program, which they say is the oldest of its kind in Minnesota and plays a key part in the Twin Cities arts scene.
In a second blow, Hamline officials said they have already decided to cut funding for the program’s coordinator position and its Water~Stone Review literary journal, Review, staff and faculty members said.
“The loss of this program would really impact the literary community,” said Lisa Brodsky, who is halfway through the program and writing a memoir. “I know I’ll be able to finish my program, but what about all the working professionals who come after me?”
Started in 1994, the program enrolls 42 full- or part-time graduate students. The ability to attend classes at night on Hamline’s St. Paul campus while working during the day is a major draw for students who cannot — or don’t want to — attend a program with a traditional schedule.
The program is more than a place to take classes; it offers a strong sense of community, too, holding events at the university’s Creative Writing House and beyond.
Richard Pelster-Wiebe, the director of Hamline’s creative writing programs, said faculty and staff plan to challenge the decision, which was made without their input, toward the end of the academic year.
“Just to be clear about what that means: [The interim provost] has effectively incapacitated the MFA before any due process by cutting funding for those lines,” said Pelster-Wiebe, also a faculty member.
“Even if we win this bureaucratic fight to keep the MFA program, the journal ... and the staff position are gone, which makes it very challenging to run.”