Readers Write: Fragmentation of the metro, Target’s DEI policies, Rep. Melissa Hortman

As John Fraser Hart, a renowned geographer and academic at the University of Minnesota, once said, “The countryside warrants far more attention than most of us have given it. The only proper way to learn about and understand it is to live in it, look at it, think about it, contemplate it, speculate about it, and ask questions about it.” Which brings me to Eric Roper’s June 26 column, “The metro’s most difficult problems require a regional approach” where Roper is so clearly taking Hart’s words to heart. As mentioned in the article, the promotion of regionalism or the defragmentation of cities is one of the more beneficial approaches to greater efficiency and cohesiveness for an integrated metropolitan area such as the Twin Cities.