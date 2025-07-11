Readers Write: Fragmentation of the metro, Target’s DEI policies, Rep. Melissa Hortman

•••
As John Fraser Hart, a renowned geographer and academic at the University of Minnesota, once said, “The countryside warrants far more attention than most of us have given it. The only proper way to learn about and understand it is to live in it, look at it, think about it, contemplate it, speculate about it, and ask questions about it.” Which brings me to Eric Roper’s June 26 column, “The metro’s most difficult problems require a regional approach” where Roper is so clearly taking Hart’s words to heart. As mentioned in the article, the promotion of regionalism or the defragmentation of cities is one of the more beneficial approaches to greater efficiency and cohesiveness for an integrated metropolitan area such as the Twin Cities.
As a lifelong resident of the Twin Cities for over 70 years, I can’t think a better place to start than in the northwest and northeast first-tier suburbs of Minneapolis. Consolidating the five suburbs of Crystal, New Hope, Brooklyn Center, Robbinsdale and Golden Valley into one municipality as well as the seven suburbs of Fridley, Spring Lake Park, Mounds View, Hilltop, New Brighton, Columbia Heights and St. Anthony Village into another municipality would make each the approximate area of Inver Grove Heights and a good start in the defragmentation process. And in response to the opposing view that these cities would lose their unique identity if consolidated, look no farther than the Camden, Northeast, Longfellow, etc., communities, where each has retained their own unique identity within the larger consolidated confines of the city of Minneapolis.
Robert Joyce, Minneapolis
TARGET
Activists are asking too much of a company that is a model already
Often, after a school shooting, there is a story about a teacher who puts herself between the shooter and her students. Such teachers are heroes. They demonstrate a courage, a selflessness and a love that I can only imagine. What do you think about teachers who don’t demonstrate a willingness to die for their students? Are they cowards? Should they be fired and banned from the profession?
The people who are boycotting Target for backing away from diversity, equity and inclusion goals are asking Target to take a bullet for them (“Target still doesn’t get DEI — or why we’re not shopping there,” Strib Voices, July 2, and “Target is backtracking. Good,” Readers Write, July 5). It is an unreasonable request. I believe that Target has been a model corporate citizen for decades and will continue to hire and promote the best person for any job. And that will increase representation regardless of stated corporate policy.
Rolf Bolstad, Minneapolis