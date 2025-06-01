Readers Write: Environment, white-collar crime, noise pollution

I write this letter as the jets whirl over my head every three minutes, much like they did for the Apple Valley resident interviewed in “Shift in flight paths rattles neighbors,” a cover story in the May 19 Minnesota Star Tribune. The article describes the intense airplane noise that has rankled residents in Apple Valley, Eagan and parts of Minneapolis since April due to temporary runway closures for construction and upgrading. The article goes on to assure these residents that, as construction ends, normal flight paths will be restored and noise in their areas returned to normal. Unfortunately, airplane noise in my neighborhood never stops and never will. As a longtime resident of Linden Hills, I am green with envy, as I am typically awakened by a jet over my house in the wee hours of the morning, and the flights sometimes continue after midnight. Years ago, a City Council member suggested they would try to initiate a more equitable sharing of the noise or perhaps the implementation of a curfew like at other airports. These improvements weren’t possible. You might ask why I haven’t moved away, but the magnificent lakes in my neighborhood (also riddled with airplane noise), hospitable neighbors and an array of delightful eateries and shops within walking distance have kept me here. I could once again ask the Metropolitan Airports Commission if anything could be done to improve this situation, but, sadly, I know this is a pipe dream, and my noisy world will continue as is.