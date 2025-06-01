Readers Write: Environment, white-collar crime, noise pollution

•••
Over the past four years, landowners in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska have been protesting Summit Carbon Solutions’ intention to acquire private property through eminent domain to build their proposed 2,500-mile CO2 pipeline. The captured CO2 from ethanol plants would be transported via pipelines buried across private properties to a storage site in North Dakota.
Summit wants to bury these risky and dangerous pipelines next to communities, homes, schools, parks, nursing homes, hospitals, businesses, etc. If the pipeline ruptures, the plume can spread within a mile or more and can sicken or kill people, animals and vegetation in its path. The CO2 displaces oxygen and could cause asphyxiation.
Summit’s project is a grab for federal tax dollars via the 45Q tax credit. Reports show that billions of taxpayer dollars have already been given to this technology that remains unproven and exhibits failures, fraud and risks. Because Summit’s project would impose financial costs on taxpayers and doesn’t benefit the public, Summit shouldn’t be able to petition for eminent domain.
The One Big Beautiful Bill Act could grant the federal government eminent domain authority and allow companies to pay $10 million to fast-track pipeline permits, bypassing environmental reviews and limiting resident and local, county and state government input.
Please help to stop this overreach by the government and urge Congress to:
- Halt eminent domain abuse for CO2 pipelines.
- Reject fast-tracking pipeline permits.
- Repeal the 45Q tax credit that funds this project.
Visit curemn.org/carbon-pipelines-mn for more information.