Hearing more airplane noise? Blame it on construction at MSP.

A plane has passed over Dave Walstad’s home every three minutes since mid-April, sometimes so low the Apple Valley resident swears he can hear the landing gear clunking into place.
“It’s just like a parade,” Walstad said. “It goes from four in the morning until midnight.”
Construction at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is amping up airplane noise for some Twin Cities metro residents, as a temporary runway closure routes more planes over certain suburbs and portions of Minneapolis.
Parts of Apple Valley and Eagan, plus south Minneapolis, are all contending with noisier skies as the south parallel runway remains closed, giving workers time to improve grading, drainage and shoulders on the 10,000-foot strip.
The first phase of construction wraps up May 23, before another phase begins Aug. 18 to Sept. 26, with the runway remaining open during peak summer travel season.
The work to ensure the runway complies with Federal Aviation Administration regulations has winnowed the airport’s available takeoff and landing areas from four to three. That’s forced air traffic controllers to direct pilots to use the remaining runways — and led to more planes cutting through suburban skies.
Patrick Wheeler said he supports the airport’s effort to improve safety. But residents in his Eagan neighborhood, he added, “have been under an onslaught.”
“It has been terrible noise pollution,” he said.