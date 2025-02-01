Readers Write: Diversity, Jan. 6 pardons, housing, DAFs

I want to respond to Evan Ramstad’s article on donor-advised funds (DAFs) in the Jan. 26 issue (“With DAFs, donors benefit while beneficiaries wait”). As a DAF holder for 20 years and a past board chair of the Minneapolis Foundation, I am not unfamiliar with his arguments. It is a nonprofit-centered view that “Hey, it’s our money and they’re sitting on it because all these fat cats just want a tax deduction.” Let me give you the donors’ view. We want to give back while we can and we want to set aside significant funds for that purpose in the longer term if we can. Our charitable causes will change over time, as will the accountability and viability of the nonprofit community. We want flexibility and options. Setting aside funds is an important commitment to our future philanthropy. And the fees we pay to manage our funds, in my case to a community foundation, go to support staff and operations that are active in our communities and not to Wall Street bankers. The DAF is a donor-centric vehicle and not a nonprofit entitlement. I can honestly say that my wife and I have donated more dollars to nonprofits over 20 years with the DAF than we would have without it. The tax break was nice, but not why we did it.