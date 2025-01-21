From the Editorial Board: Trump’s Jan. 6 pardons wantonly betray the rule of law

But those who did have now been pardoned. Which “suggests that if you commit acts of violence, as long as you do so on behalf of a politically powerful person you may be able to escape consequences,” Alexis Loeb, a former federal prosecutor who supervised many of these cases, told the New York Times. “They undermine — and are a blow to — the sacrifice of all the officers who put themselves in the face of harm to protect democracy on Jan. 6.”