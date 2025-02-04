Readers Write: Belief in America, tariffs, Trump 2.0
Things might be scary now, but I still have hope for us as a country.
I am saddened that Stephen Banks is compelled to admit, “I no longer believe in America” (Strib Voices, Feb. 1). In my youth, I hitchhiked extensively throughout the U.S., depending solely on the kindness of strangers. Those rides became so much more than mere transportation, each one a portal to the soul of America. I found America to have a generous soul and a loving heart, as some drivers even provided a meal and a bed at the end of the day.
I believe that many of those willing to share the sanctum of his or her vehicle with a total stranger were the same people who today would have voted for Donald Trump. Though we would not agree politically then or now, we found common ground in the belief that each of us deserves respect and human compassion.
As Jesus said, “What you do for the least among us, you do for me.” Therein lies my hope for America.
Joseph Ehrlich, Arden Hills
Like Banks, I did my bit: served in the Army, went to college, bought a home, got married and raised two sons, walked our dog, paid taxes and have loved my wife of 40 years. I share his sentiments but I’m not yet ready to say “I no longer believe in America.” I have questions, but will reserve judgment for the next few years. I am still hopeful we will right the ship of state and return to a country of hope where everyone, regardless of race, creed, sexual preference or nationality has an equal level of opportunity. I’m still hopeful we will be a country that looks out for the most vulnerable among us. I hope we’re up to the challenges we now face.
Fred Morris, Minneapolis
I’m happy the long, dark month of January is behind us. I’m also happy this past week is over; it was one of the longest weeks — ever. Chaos, tragedy, blame, lies; it could have been the script from a bad soap opera. But no, this is real life; this is our United States.
The good news is that Sheletta Brundidge (“Target shot a bullseye through my heart,” Strib Voices, Feb. 1) and Banks both exhort us to do better if we are going to take our country back from this darkness. I’m not blaming anyone. I am begging everyone to step up.
That might be running for local elected office. Or talking to your family, neighbors and friends at your houses of worship, school or daycare. Work with others to become strong partners in our communities. Help those in need. Put down the phones and talk to people.
We have to push back against inequities. Ask Target higher-ups why they bought into the Trump diversity, equity and inclusion rollback. Do more than boycotting the stores — because many people won’t. Get answers. Tell Congress to use all the powers at their disposal to fight against unqualified political appointees so we can have a better federal government.
We don’t need more ideologues. We need honest people who care and will take responsibility for their actions. We can and must end the chaos.
Danna Elling Schultz, Maplewood
Saturday’s paper contained three excellent opinion pieces. I always appreciate the thoughts and support the perspectives of Brundidge and Jennifer Brooks (“When is a Nazi salute not a Nazi salute? (Hint: Never),” Feb. 1). These columnists call us out and “tell it like it is,” as we used to say in my youth.
I absolutely concur with Banks. This is not the America I was privileged to grow up in. We are no longer a shining light for freedom or a force for good in the world. Or even for our own country. As he writes, ”We hum our hymns now, because we’ve forgotten the words.”
Jan Strommen, Hudson, Wis.
TRADE WAR?
Wow, so strong
No one knew what President Trump wanted from Canada and Mexico when he started this trade war. But that was immaterial. He just wanted to show what an aggressive, strong man he was. Bullying is his forte.
But he lost the trade war by relenting on his bravado. Bullies like Trump eventually drop their bullying when they back down, when his opponents and supporters see through his empty shell. Trump already lost the trade war, but he will not or cannot accept defeat.
A.B. Carlson, Minneapolis
If some people are experiencing déjà vu from Canadians booing the American national anthem over the weekend, they would be right. Canadians did the same action in 2003 at a National Hockey League game in Montreal. The reason was similar as it was a response to unpopular American policies. In 2003, it was the invasion of Iraq. This weekend, it was the hike in tariffs by President Trump. However, my answer to those Canadians who booed the American national anthem over the weekend was the same in 2003 in that I was not responsible for this. I did not vote for George W. Bush for president in 2000, Norm Coleman for U.S. Senate in 2002 or Trump for president in 2024. And in the case of Trump, I tried to do what I could to stop him from being elected, but it was hard as you had fanatics on both the left and right that made it difficult. So please, I ask them to think of us dissenters when the American national anthem plays because we will do everything to hold Trump accountable — and you can be sure of that.
William Cory Labovitch, West St. Paul
TRUMP 2.0
This is terrifying
For the first time in my adult life, I’m genuinely scared. In grade school, I went through the duck-and-cover drills to prepare for a nuclear attack. I don’t recall being truly scared then because I didn’t understand the situation. As a young man, along with many of my friends, I was legitimately frightened of being drafted and serving in Vietnam. We were all scared of Vietnam but obeyed a legal draft notice, served admirably and survived the war. I was scared then for my own physical safety in the event I was shipped to Vietnam. I have had health scares that turned out to be minor. In hindsight, those were not even close to being really scary.
But I am scared down to my toes today for my very survival and the survival of my friends, my country, democracy and the precious gifts our democracy gives us. This country has come under assault by a lawless president who has enlisted a volunteer gang of lawless sycophants under the guise that they are heroes riding in to rescue the country. Pardoning felons convicted of rioting at the Capitol because they are “hostages” is boneheaded crazy. Firing FBI executives for doing their jobs because the president didn’t like the results of those job efforts is absolutely frightening. Allowing people access to sensitive U.S. Treasury records for no legitimate purpose scares the hell out of me. Closing down government programs under the pretense of saving money might sound legitimate, but is simply a smoke screen for who knows what kind of real purpose. These efforts are only the tip of the iceberg.
We ain’t seen nothing yet from elected and unelected power-hungry people determined to take the country into authoritarianism. When that happens, America will be dead. That is what really scares me.
Mike Thornton, Plymouth
America’s silent majority elected Trump to be its “turnaround manager.” The silent majority is tired of ideological extremes and wants practical solutions to everyday challenges. Turnaround management can be defined as the transformation of a declining organization by reorganizing its leadership and processes. Naturally, the resulting personnel changes are resisted, in this case both by federal government employees and the progressive media establishment. Ultimate reconciliation will be painful. But as for any form of reconciliation, one might be reminded of Barack Obama’s (paraphrased) advice to Republicans in the first year of his presidency: Elections matter. I won; you lost. Deal with it.
Gene Delaune, New Brighton
