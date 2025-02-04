Readers Write: Belief in America, tariffs, Trump 2.0

If some people are experiencing déjà vu from Canadians booing the American national anthem over the weekend, they would be right. Canadians did the same action in 2003 at a National Hockey League game in Montreal. The reason was similar as it was a response to unpopular American policies. In 2003, it was the invasion of Iraq. This weekend, it was the hike in tariffs by President Trump. However, my answer to those Canadians who booed the American national anthem over the weekend was the same in 2003 in that I was not responsible for this. I did not vote for George W. Bush for president in 2000, Norm Coleman for U.S. Senate in 2002 or Trump for president in 2024. And in the case of Trump, I tried to do what I could to stop him from being elected, but it was hard as you had fanatics on both the left and right that made it difficult. So please, I ask them to think of us dissenters when the American national anthem plays because we will do everything to hold Trump accountable — and you can be sure of that.