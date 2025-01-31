I no longer believe in America

I no longer walk the streets of a non-American city proud of where I come from, proud of the blue and gold book in my money belt. I no longer believe in who I am and where I’m from, I no longer look at local peoples confident that they recognize me and my America for our ideals. I no longer pull out my passport with a flourish and hand it over with pride. I’m ashamed, now, of my country. And I’m ashamed of myself, for having believed what I believed about the country I adored for so long. And because I did so little to protect it.