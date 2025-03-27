Rash: An intelligence analyst’s smart take on the Signal chat

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
The phrase “fog of war” generally refers to confusion on the battlefield, not to a fight over communications about military action. But now, following the recent attack on Yemen by the U.S., a shroud of claims, counterclaims and controversy has descended regarding a dialogue among Trump administration officials that took place on the Signal app and inadvertently included the editor-in-chief of the Atlantic magazine.
Jon Olson is uniquely well qualified to pierce this fog. A retired commander who spent 21 years in U.S. naval intelligence, Olson now teaches “Intelligence Methods in National Security” as well as other courses at Carleton College and the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School. He also works with the U.S. Army War College to lead the annual International Strategic Crisis Negotiation Exercise at both schools.
On Wednesday, Olson shared his expertise on the metastasizing scandal. The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.
On the information included in the chat
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is saying “there’s nothing classified in there. And then you look at the actual transcript of the Signal app messages back and forth and he’s giving you a literal rundown of exactly what’s going to happen and when during this military operation.
“All of that is absolutely classified.”