Rash: An intelligence analyst’s smart take on the Signal chat

In international relations, “You cannot surge trust. You can surge more combat power. You can surge money. You can surge diplomatic efforts. But that really special thing of trust is something that has to be built up and maintained over a long period of time, demonstrated time and time again so that people know they can trust you. That’s true for international relations and relations between nations, and when things like WikiLeaks happen, or what just happened, what came out through the Signal app, that damages that trust, and that is not what we need to have right now in this time of global instability.”