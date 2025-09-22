Ramstad: Businesses fear fewer will stop in Minnesota towns after highway bottleneck fixed

Twenty-five years ago, the state built a bypass for Hwy. 371 to skirt Brainerd and go through next-door Baxter, providing northbound Twin Cities residents with quicker access to lakes country.
Over time, big-box retailers and motels moved onto 371 in Baxter, economic activity in the communities shifted and the bypass became a bottleneck at Hwy. 210, which runs east-west.
This summer, a plan to update the intersection with an eye-popping set of ramps and roundabouts opened a discussion on what a small town should look like these days — and whether a bit of congestion is actually a good thing.
“We’re looking at the models 20 years down the road and seeing ‘Oh, this is not likely to get better,’” said Eric Schiller, a Baxter-based project manager for the Minnesota Department of Transportation who is leading the planning process.
The Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce said last month its survey of Baxter business owners found 60% rated the plan as “poor” or “very poor,” and 51% wanted something entirely different.
Businesses worry tourists will find the new interchange so confusing that they won’t bother to stop, the chamber’s leader told the Baxter City Council.
With its corridor of national chains, fast-food restaurants and motels, Baxter, population 9,200, already more closely looks like a Twin Cities suburb than it does Brainerd, population 14,500.
“Both 210 and 371 have really high volumes,” Schiller said, noting that on summer weekends the traffic volume rises 47% at the intersection due mainly to Twin Cities residents commuting to and from lake cabins.