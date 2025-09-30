Where to buy Princess Torte cakes in a post-Wuollet world

When news broke that the last Wuollet Bakery in the Twin Cities closed, there was a collective cry: “What about the Princess Torte?”
In the bakery’s heyday, Wuollet fans held many favorites, but the crown jewel on the menu (and spinning cake displays) was always the Princess Torte. A Swedish sponge cake, traditionally dome-shaped, layered with cream and raspberry jam and frosted with green marzipan, became synonymous with the bakery.
While there are no more Wuollet storefronts, the company still owns A Baker’s Wife in Minneapolis and Hans’ Bakery in Anoka, and both bakeries will whip up a Princess Torte with advance notice. Still, we went on the hunt for the cake and found three places making their own versions that, who knows, could become your favorite new tradition when celebrating a birthday or other special occasion. It just takes a little planning ahead for these special orders.
Taste of Scandinavia
The bakery with three metro locations makes its Princess Tortes the traditional way, right down to decorating it with three crowns — signifying the three Swedish princesses for which the cake was originally made for — and kissing it with a rose. Although we recently scored the last one behind the bakery case at the Little Canada location, the dessert is not stocked daily, according to staff. Pre-ordering at least 48 hours in advance is the best strategy.
$48 (serves 9-12); three locations: 401 W. 98th St., Bloomington; 2900 Rice St., Little Canada; 845 Village Center Dr., North Oaks; tasteofscandinavia.com
Lunds & Byerlys
The bakeries at this local grocery chain can whip up a traditional Princess Torte with just a couple of days notice. Call ahead and schedule a pickup time for this beauty, layers of white cake laced with raspberry preserves, buttercream, pastry cream and draped in a layer of (uncolored) marzipan. It’s adorned with festive frosting ribbons and roses, too.
$43.99; multiple metro area locations, lundsandbyerlys.com
Krown Bakery & Eatery
You have your choice of marzipan colors (white, pink, yellow or green) at Krown Bakery in Anoka, as well as the shape. Go for the traditional round cake (serves 10 to 12), or an easy-to-slice log (serves 6 to 8). Here, thin and ultra-moist layers of gluten-free sponge are interspersed with a barely there swipe of jam at the bottom, and an abundant dome of whipped cream on top. Tip for maximum flavor: Make sure to get all the components, including a bit of that marzipan blanket, on the same forkful.