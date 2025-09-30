Order Up

Where to buy Princess Torte cakes in a post-Wuollet world

These three bakeries are ready to fill the cake-shaped hole in our hearts.

By Nancy Ngo,

Sharyn Jackson and

Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 30, 2025 at 6:00PM
Lunds & Byerlys makes these traditional Scandinavian cakes by special order, covered in marzipan, frosting and layered with buttercream and raspberry preserves. (Joy Summers)

When news broke that the last Wuollet Bakery in the Twin Cities closed, there was a collective cry: “What about the Princess Torte?”

In the bakery’s heyday, Wuollet fans held many favorites, but the crown jewel on the menu (and spinning cake displays) was always the Princess Torte. A Swedish sponge cake, traditionally dome-shaped, layered with cream and raspberry jam and frosted with green marzipan, became synonymous with the bakery.

While there are no more Wuollet storefronts, the company still owns A Baker’s Wife in Minneapolis and Hans’ Bakery in Anoka, and both bakeries will whip up a Princess Torte with advance notice. Still, we went on the hunt for the cake and found three places making their own versions that, who knows, could become your favorite new tradition when celebrating a birthday or other special occasion. It just takes a little planning ahead for these special orders.

Taste of Scandinavia's Princess Torte sponge cake wrapped in green marzipan and garnished with a rose.
Taste of Scandinavia cafes and bakeries throughout the metro carry Princess Tortes. The cakes are not stocked daily, so pre-ordering is highly recommended. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Taste of Scandinavia

The bakery with three metro locations makes its Princess Tortes the traditional way, right down to decorating it with three crowns — signifying the three Swedish princesses for which the cake was originally made for — and kissing it with a rose. Although we recently scored the last one behind the bakery case at the Little Canada location, the dessert is not stocked daily, according to staff. Pre-ordering at least 48 hours in advance is the best strategy.

$48 (serves 9-12); three locations: 401 W. 98th St., Bloomington; 2900 Rice St., Little Canada; 845 Village Center Dr., North Oaks; tasteofscandinavia.com

Lunds Princess Torte Cake, covered in white marzipan and decorated with frosting roses.
Be sure to order your Princess Torte Cake in advance from Lunds & Byerlys. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Lunds & Byerlys

The bakeries at this local grocery chain can whip up a traditional Princess Torte with just a couple of days notice. Call ahead and schedule a pickup time for this beauty, layers of white cake laced with raspberry preserves, buttercream, pastry cream and draped in a layer of (uncolored) marzipan. It’s adorned with festive frosting ribbons and roses, too.

$43.99; multiple metro area locations, lundsandbyerlys.com

Krown Bakery in Anoka has two versions of the Princess Torte, in log form (pictured) or traditional cake. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Krown Bakery & Eatery

You have your choice of marzipan colors (white, pink, yellow or green) at Krown Bakery in Anoka, as well as the shape. Go for the traditional round cake (serves 10 to 12), or an easy-to-slice log (serves 6 to 8). Here, thin and ultra-moist layers of gluten-free sponge are interspersed with a barely there swipe of jam at the bottom, and an abundant dome of whipped cream on top. Tip for maximum flavor: Make sure to get all the components, including a bit of that marzipan blanket, on the same forkful.

Cake $85, log $50; 530 W. Main St., Anoka, krownbakeryandeatery.com

Order Up is an occasional feature from the Taste team that answers frequently asked questions, from where to find certain dishes to the latest restaurant trends. Send ideas to taste@startribune.com.

Order Up

