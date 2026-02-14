In the shadow of the Whipple Building, a prayer camp springs up on sacred land

From New York City, Hoⁿga Wa’u had been watching what she considered “state-sanctioned violence” in Minnesota and felt a certain kind of pain.
She has friends in the Twin Cities and felt a calling to travel there and lend support where she could. She arrived more than a week ago without much of a plan.
By Wednesday, Wa’u, a member of the Omaha tribe from Nebraska, found herself among a few dozen people camping in tipis and yurts. It is part of a prayer camp set up by Indigenous community members at Coldwater Spring, or Mni Owe Sni – a sacred area for the Dakota and other tribes near the Mississippi River.
It is this place, which happens to sit in the shadow of the Whipple Federal Building, the de facto headquarters of an aggressive immigration crackdown, that has soothed the pain Wa’u felt from afar.
“We’re taking up space and loving each other,” she said. “We’re feeding each other, we’re laughing, we’re making art.
“This is really how we should be living. We should all be taking care of each other.”
The camp, which was established Monday and has no plans to disappear as the deportation operation winds down, was created to reassert the area as Native land while also providing a space for healing, camaraderie, comfort and togetherness, said Wasuduta, a member of the Dakota tribe and leader of the campsite.
“This is our land,” he said. “We’re not running. We’re here.”