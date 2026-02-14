Minnesota’s ICE surge might not last forever, but these tattoos will

Bobby Wise boasts many tattoos, but the one with Elsa, the Disney snow queen who can manipulate ice, is special.
Wise, 32, has for months protested against the ongoing federal immigration operation in Minnesota, and he wanted a permanent reminder. So Wise got some ink of the “Frozen” heroine — wielding a molotov cocktail — across the veins of his right forearm.
“It sounds absurd,” he said, since the tattoo was inspired by music blared by counterprotesters during a rally led by Jan. 6 rioter Jake Lang, “but it will actually make a conversation.”
As residents donate coats and food while fundraising millions for the families of Minneapolis residents Alex Pretti and Renee Good, who were both fatally shot by federal agents, tattoo artists have also contributed to the growing anti-federal resistance movement in their own way with designs etched on skin to capture the moment.
Much of the proceeds from Twin Cities tattoo shops who ink designs like an ice pick labeled “abolish ICE” and cursive letters spelling “Be Pretti Good” are funneled towards food, rent relief and legal fees for families negatively affected by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) surge.
Shops are also donating money made from “flash tattoo” fundraisers, merchandise sales and more. The collective initiatives have raised thousands in a few weeks amid the largest federal immigration crackdown in recent U.S. history.
Before federal official announced the end of Operation Metro Surge, residents, some waiting in long lines in the cold outside of tattoo parlors, have inked permanent reminders of the temporary operation that has etched an indelible mark on communities across the North Star state.
Healing through pain
Wise was browsing inside Disco Death Records & Coffee on Jan. 24 as he waited for his tattoo appointment when news of Alex Pretti’s death spread, bringing customers to tears. But as he and others grieved, Wise said he realized the community had never felt so close.