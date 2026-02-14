Twin Cities

Minnesota’s ICE surge might not last forever, but these tattoos will

Tattoo shops across Minnesota fundraised more than $30,000 for families affected by Operation Metro Surge.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 14, 2026 at 4:00PM
A customer at Kaleidoscope Tattoo Collective waits as an artist inks a design reading "No Human is Illegal" into the customer's arm.
A customer at Kaleidoscope Tattoo Collective gets a tattoo reading "No human is illegal" on their arm.

Bobby Wise boasts many tattoos, but the one with Elsa, the Disney snow queen who can manipulate ice, is special.

Wise, 32, has for months protested against the ongoing federal immigration operation in Minnesota, and he wanted a permanent reminder. So Wise got some ink of the “Frozen” heroine — wielding a molotov cocktail — across the veins of his right forearm.

“It sounds absurd,” he said, since the tattoo was inspired by music blared by counterprotesters during a rally led by Jan. 6 rioter Jake Lang, “but it will actually make a conversation.”

Bobby Wise's arm rests near the stencil design of a tattoo commemorating operation metro surge.
Bobby Wise's arm rests near the stencil design of a tattoo commemorating the immigration crackdown in Minnesota.

As residents donate coats and food while fundraising millions for the families of Minneapolis residents Alex Pretti and Renee Good, who were both fatally shot by federal agents, tattoo artists have also contributed to the growing anti-federal resistance movement in their own way with designs etched on skin to capture the moment.

Much of the proceeds from Twin Cities tattoo shops who ink designs like an ice pick labeled “abolish ICE” and cursive letters spelling “Be Pretti Good” are funneled towards food, rent relief and legal fees for families negatively affected by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) surge.

Shops are also donating money made from “flash tattoo” fundraisers, merchandise sales and more. The collective initiatives have raised thousands in a few weeks amid the largest federal immigration crackdown in recent U.S. history.

Before federal official announced the end of Operation Metro Surge, residents, some waiting in long lines in the cold outside of tattoo parlors, have inked permanent reminders of the temporary operation that has etched an indelible mark on communities across the North Star state.

Healing through pain

Wise was browsing inside Disco Death Records & Coffee on Jan. 24 as he waited for his tattoo appointment when news of Alex Pretti’s death spread, bringing customers to tears. But as he and others grieved, Wise said he realized the community had never felt so close.

“Minnesotans are good at being quiet. They don’t necessarily come out and speak out against things. ... It’s a new experience to have a whole coffee shop talking across each other, saying exactly what they feel,” Wise said. “I think they’re seeing that as the aggression rises on the other side, passive aggressiveness isn’t going to get much resistance.”

In one of the largest local tattoo shop fundraisers, Jackalope Tattoo in Minneapolis raised more than $20,000 through a drive it ran last week, filming hundreds waiting outside the shop for designs. Many other shops have inked viral Rebel loon designs which mash Minnesota’s state bird with the Rebel Alliance symbol from “Star Wars.”

Minnesotans have lined up for culturally relevant tattoos before, most recently mobilizing to ink Timberwolves’ center Naz Reid’s name as the team posted a stellar 2024 season.

But while Reid tats were in good fun, artists say the recent anti-ICE tattoo trend has fostered a more significant sense of community.

Bobby Wise lays down for a tattoo inside the Kaleidoscope Tattoo Collective, where dozens more inked similar designs to support families affected by immigration enforcement.
Bobby Wise reclines for a tattoo inside the Kaleidoscope Tattoo Collective, where dozens more inked similar designs to support families affected by immigration enforcement.

“What we’re hoping to achieve is just providing a safe place for people to feel united and find strength in one another in community,” said Jessica Haug, owner of Gothic Knight Tattoo in Minneapolis. “Having a permanent reminder of the fights and struggles that we’re going through right now is very important, and I don’t think it’s something that we should forget.”

Haug has created anti-ICE designs to raise more than $9,000 for the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee, an organization that provides support and resources to immigrant families.

Dozens waited for tattoos at the Kaleidoscope Tattoo Collective where artist Sarah Sequoia penned designs decrying ICE. Sequoia said Good’s death became a turning point for Minneapolis.

Kaleidoscope Tattoo Collective artist Sarah Sequoia grips her tattoo gun while inking a design into Bobby Wise's arm.
Kaleidoscope Tattoo Collective artist Sarah Sequoia grips her tattoo gun while inking a design into Bobby Wise's arm.

“This has become so much bigger because it’s not just people being angry, it’s people being stolen,” Sequoia said as her tattoo machine buzzed ink into Wise’s arm. “Normal people that have had no connection to activism are now realizing that they don’t have a choice other than to be a part of what’s happening.”

Wise agreed. The Minnesotan said he believes he will be more vigilant about injustice and abuses of power. His tattoo will remind him.

“Time, right now, seems to move really fast. ... So to now have a reminder of this uprising, it connects to the rest of the story,” Wise said before staring at his tattoo. “It won’t be able to hide from me.”

Tattoo designs taped to the entrance of Kaleidoscope Tattoo Collective show new designs decrying Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minnesota.
Tattoo designs taped to the entrance of Kaleidoscope Tattoo Collective show new designs decrying Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minnesota.
Kyeland Jackson

General Assignment Reporter

Kyeland Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

