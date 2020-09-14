Q: Do you know if the “FBI” program that was on Tuesday nights will be coming back?

A: CBS has ordered new seasons of “FBI” and its spinoff, “FBI: Most Wanted,” for telecast during the 2020-21 season, which has been hampered by delays relating to the pandemic. The network has said it hopes to start rolling out its usual fall shows beginning in November, with other programs filling in until then. (Some earlier arrivals: “Undercover Boss” on Oct. 2, and “The Amazing Race” on Oct. 14.) And you can get an FBI fix in CBS News’ six-part “The FBI Declassified,” a look at some of the bureau’s biggest cases, beginning Oct. 13. Alana de la Garza of the drama “FBI” will narrate.

‘Roberta Quinlan Show’

Q: Years ago, there was a nightly TV show with a female singer/pianist whose theme song was “Especially for You.” Do you have any idea what her name was?

A: From 1949-51 there was a weeknight series called “Mohawk Showroom.” At first the series was hosted by Morton Downey Sr. (father of the talk-show host) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and by singer Roberta Quinlan on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Later in 1949 Quinlan became the sole host and, according to some references, the program became known as “The Roberta Quinlan Show.” Quinlan’s theme song was “Especially for You.”

