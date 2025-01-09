Police say they have located the car they suspect is connected to a hit-and-run crash in northeast Minneapolis early on New Year’s Day that left a woman seriously injured, but no arrests have been announced.
Police find car linked to hit-and-run in Minneapolis on New Year’s that left woman seriously injured
The driver has yet to be found, police said Thursday.
The incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. on Jan. 1 near 4th and University avenues NE., police said. Officers were dispatched to the area and found the woman there with critical injuries, according to police. Emergency medical responders took her to HCMC, where her condition has since improved, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Police posted a photo of a dark-colored sedan on social media and noted that “the driver of the vehicle pictured below may have information relevant to an ongoing investigation into a hit-and-run crash.”
Police said in a statement that the vehicle had been located and impounded, noting that “the tips received were critical.” Police have yet to say when or where the vehicle was found or what specific information led them to it.
The driver has yet to be found, police Sgt. Garrett Parten said Thursday.
Family members have identified the victim as 26-year-old Michaela Howk. She grew up in New Ulm, Minn., and recently moved from Nashville for a new job at Children’s Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis, cousin Nate Bauer wrote on an online fundraising page that was started to help with her medical bills and rehabilitation.
Anyone who might have information about the crash is urged to contact police at policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845. Tips can also be shared anonymously with CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) and at CrimeStoppersMN.org.
