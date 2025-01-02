A motorist struck a woman on foot in northeast Minneapolis overnight and drove off, officials said Thursday.
Driver strikes and critically injures woman in northeast Minneapolis before driving off
The incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 4th and University avenues NE., police said.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 2, 2025 at 4:00PM
Officers were dispatched to the area and found the woman there with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Emergency medical responders took her to HCMC.
Officials have yet to identify the woman or provide an update on her condition.
The driver was gone by the time officers arrived, police said.
