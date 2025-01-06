Minneapolis

Minneapolis police release image of car they say is tied to hit-and-run that seriously injured woman

Police posted a photo of a dark-colored sedan on social media.

By Paul Walsh

January 6, 2025 at 2:01PM
Minneapolis police say they believe this vehicle is connected to a hit-and-run crash last week. (Minneapolis Police Department)

Police have released to the public a surveillance image of a vehicle they say is connected to a hit-and-run crash last week in northeast Minneapolis early on New Year’s Day that left a woman seriously injured.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday near 4th and University avenues NE., police said.

Police posted a photo of a dark-colored sedan on social media and noted that “the driver of the vehicle pictured below may have information relevant to an ongoing investigation into a hit and run crash.”

The posting did not say whether this was the car that hit the woman, identified by family as 26-year-old Michaela Howk.

Officers were dispatched to the area and found Howk there with critical injuries, according to police. Emergency medical responders took her to HCMC, where she was in serious condition as of late last week, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Michaela Howk (With permission from GoFundMe)

Howk grew up in New Ulm, Minn., and recently moved from Nashville for a new job at Children’s Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis, cousin Nate Bauer wrote on an online fundraising page that was started to help with her medical bills and rehabilitation.

Anyone who might recognize the vehicle or have other information about the crash is urged to contact police at policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845. Tips can also be shared anonymously with CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) and at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

