Minneapolis police release image of car they say is tied to hit-and-run that seriously injured woman

Police have released to the public a surveillance image of a vehicle they say is connected to a hit-and-run crash last week in northeast Minneapolis early on New Year’s Day that left a woman seriously injured.
Police posted a photo of a dark-colored sedan on social media.
The incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday near 4th and University avenues NE., police said.
Police posted a photo of a dark-colored sedan on social media and noted that “the driver of the vehicle pictured below may have information relevant to an ongoing investigation into a hit and run crash.”
The posting did not say whether this was the car that hit the woman, identified by family as 26-year-old Michaela Howk.
Officers were dispatched to the area and found Howk there with critical injuries, according to police. Emergency medical responders took her to HCMC, where she was in serious condition as of late last week, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Howk grew up in New Ulm, Minn., and recently moved from Nashville for a new job at Children’s Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis, cousin Nate Bauer wrote on an online fundraising page that was started to help with her medical bills and rehabilitation.
Anyone who might recognize the vehicle or have other information about the crash is urged to contact police at policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845. Tips can also be shared anonymously with CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) and at CrimeStoppersMN.org.
