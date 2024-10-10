Sports

Podcast: The Pohlad family is selling the Twins. What does that mean for fans?

On a true emergency breaking news edition of the podcast, Star Tribune columnist and former longtime Twins beat writer La Velle E. Neal III joins host Michael Rand to break down Thursday’s stunning news that the Pohlad family is selling the Twins after 40 years of ownership.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 10, 2024 at 4:53PM
New team owner Carl Pohlad, right, wearing #84, shook hands with Minnesota Twins pitcher Len Whitehouse at the Metrodome, Friday night June 22, 1984.
Carl Pohlad, right, wearing #84, shook hands with Minnesota Twins pitcher Len Whitehouse at the Metrodome in 1984. Now, 40 years later, the Pohlad family is selling the team. (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

On a true emergency breaking news edition of the podcast, Star Tribune columnist and former longtime Twins beat writer La Velle E. Neal III joins host Michael Rand to break down Thursday’s stunning news that the Pohlad family is selling the Twins after 40 years of ownership.

Why now? What does it mean for the team? And should fans be happy?

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More
Sports

Podcast: The Pohlad family is selling the Twins. What does that mean for fans?

New team owner Carl Pohlad, right, wearing #84, shook hands with Minnesota Twins pitcher Len Whitehouse at the Metrodome, Friday night June 22, 1984.

On a true emergency breaking news edition of the podcast, Star Tribune columnist and former longtime Twins beat writer La Velle E. Neal III joins host Michael Rand to break down Thursday’s stunning news that the Pohlad family is selling the Twins after 40 years of ownership.

Colleges

Big Ten premier matchup time: Who has the edge, Oregon or Ohio State?

card image
Twins

Pohlad family will sell Minnesota Twins

Joe Pohlad, Minnesota Twins Executive Chair, smiles during a press conference.