Podcast: Patrick Reusse on Twins injury concerns and the 9-0 Lynx

Introduction: Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. They start with the Twins, who are dealing with not one but two injuries now to their starting rotation with Pablo Lopez and Zebby Matthews. Can they remain competitive?
Plus a look at the 9-0 Lynx, the NBA Finals, a tennis match for the ages and ... World War I?
