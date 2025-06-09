Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on Twins injury concerns and the 9-0 Lynx

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. They start with the Twins, who are dealing with not one but two injuries now to their starting rotation.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 9, 2025 at 1:04PM
Minnesota Twins pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) will miss multiple months with a shoulder strain. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. They start with the Twins, who are dealing with not one but two injuries now to their starting rotation with Pablo Lopez and Zebby Matthews. Can they remain competitive?

Plus a look at the 9-0 Lynx, the NBA Finals, a tennis match for the ages and ... World War I?

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

